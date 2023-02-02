Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,417 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,804 shares of company stock worth $2,547,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $16.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

