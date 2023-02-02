Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 34.7% in the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

