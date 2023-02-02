LSV Asset Management Sells 5,200 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.81% of Hancock Whitney worth $31,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 183.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after acquiring an additional 286,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 39.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168,447 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after buying an additional 160,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.