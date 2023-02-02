Huntington National Bank Buys 400 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 871.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $446.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

