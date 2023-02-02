Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $478,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $678.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.60. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62. The firm has a market cap of $273.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. KBC Securities cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($795.65) to €745.00 ($809.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($565.22) to €680.00 ($739.13) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

