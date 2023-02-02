Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $230.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Further Reading

