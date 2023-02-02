25,462 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after buying an additional 1,336,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,883,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 811,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 852.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,487,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 1,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 6.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

