MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in MetLife by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

