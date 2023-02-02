Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 150,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $181.62 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.86 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.47.

