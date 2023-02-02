8,789 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,881,000 after purchasing an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,164,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 90,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCFS. Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $2,347,008.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,032,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,819,949.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 595,628 shares of company stock valued at $53,164,121. 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash stock opened at $91.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $100.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

