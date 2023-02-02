Huntington National Bank Has $1.33 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after buying an additional 2,467,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 93.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after acquiring an additional 875,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $69.61 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

