Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 242.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter valued at $1,590,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock opened at $90.84 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPM. UBS Group downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on RPM International to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

