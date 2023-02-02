Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,126,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 237.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $433.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $436.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also

