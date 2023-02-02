Huntington National Bank Sells 95 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.00.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $483.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.15. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $574.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

