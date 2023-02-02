Quantbot Technologies LP Has $521,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,678 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Williams Trading cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

