EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 613.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 47.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,216,000 after acquiring an additional 900,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

