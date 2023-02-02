Huntington National Bank Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,101,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 829,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,335 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,260 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $147.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $152.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.04.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

