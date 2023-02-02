Huntington National Bank Sells 512 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after buying an additional 234,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,228,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,271,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $230.03 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.42 and its 200 day moving average is $206.51. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

