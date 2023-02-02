JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 14,399 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,360,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,601,000 after buying an additional 688,202 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,865,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 312,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,533,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 268,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:TWO opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,855 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $50,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,919 shares of company stock valued at $246,706. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

