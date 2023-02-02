State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in State Street by 63.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth $209,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in State Street by 29.8% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

