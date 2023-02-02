Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million.
Avidbank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AVBH opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Avidbank has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $26.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.72.
About Avidbank
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avidbank (AVBH)
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.