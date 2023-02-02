Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million.

Avidbank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVBH opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Avidbank has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $26.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.72.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

