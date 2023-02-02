Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 885.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,470 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 269,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 35,812 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 4.8 %

CCL opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

