New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,826 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.15 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.