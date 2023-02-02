Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,321,000 after buying an additional 191,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $280.80 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $324.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.69.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

