Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 4,137 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,174,000 after purchasing an additional 167,829 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at $871,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.12 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

