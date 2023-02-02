TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 590 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of NVR worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in NVR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in NVR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,357.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,787.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,427.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,569.80.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $89.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 321.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,780.00.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

