Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,925 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXLC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $935.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.27%.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

