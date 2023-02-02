Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 146,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 421,422 shares.The stock last traded at $227.20 and had previously closed at $229.89.

The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,918,000 after acquiring an additional 57,469 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hubbell by 69.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.71. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

