Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 7,949,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 24,049,572 shares.The stock last traded at $43.26 and had previously closed at $43.55.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

