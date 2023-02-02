Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 13,189 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $12.46 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.35 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 82.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.