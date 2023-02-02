The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,817 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.8 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $243.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $295.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

