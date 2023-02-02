Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $685,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,217 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $90.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a market cap of $242.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $90.64.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

