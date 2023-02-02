Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 158 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $10,700,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,022,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,720,734.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 451,707 shares of company stock valued at $35,781,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

