Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,201 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 566,512 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.