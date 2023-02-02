Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

TSN opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

