Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $115.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.93. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $152.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

