Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $143.35 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

