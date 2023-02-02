Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 143.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

CHT opened at $37.59 on Thursday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

