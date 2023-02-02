Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 302 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Duke Energy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

