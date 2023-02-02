TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,010 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $168.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.45 and its 200-day moving average is $165.31. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

