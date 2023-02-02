Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EME. KeyCorp upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

EME opened at $149.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $156.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

