TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,094 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMCOR Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $149.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average is $133.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $156.67.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.