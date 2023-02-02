Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,895 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avista worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 65,928 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Avista by 357.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 67,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,593 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Avista Stock Performance

AVA opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $359.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

