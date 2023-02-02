Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE KEY opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

