Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of TopBuild worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,798,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $204.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $243.30. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.02.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

