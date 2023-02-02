Profund Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.08. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

