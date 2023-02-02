Commerce Bank Acquires 901 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 760.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.38. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.