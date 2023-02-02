Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 534 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

