Commerce Bank Sells 1,859 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,804 shares of company stock worth $2,547,579. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

