LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,840 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.72% of SpartanNash worth $28,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 267,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SpartanNash by 217.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 12.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 61,377 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 0.60%. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

